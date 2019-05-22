|
|
Mrs. Kay Rhodes Rennison, 64, beloved wife of Thomas Rennison, entered into rest on Monday, May 20, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Platt's Belair Road Chapel. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Mrs. Rennison, known as Sweety by her grandchildren, was married to Tommy for 45 years. She retired from Meybohm Realty after 26 years of service.
In addition to her husband, Tommy, she is survived by her daughters; Marcy Ivey (Jesse), Kristy Dorminy (Josh), and Cacy Berry (Brian), a brother; Bob Rhodes (Joanne), a sister; Joyce Payne (Bobby)and her grandchildren; Vance and Rennison Ivey, Ruby, Molly and Mack Dorminy and Jud and Kaybeth Berry. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home for two hours prior to the service, from 12:00 until 2:00.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 22, 2019