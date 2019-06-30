|
Ms. Kaydra Rochee' Moore, daughter of Theodore and Vickie Moore, was called from labor to reward on Sunday, June, 23, 2019, at her residence.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Monday, July 1, 2019, at Living Word Christian Center, 3018 Old McDuffie Road. with Bishop Walter Cannon, officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 4 to 6 pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard, Rd. (706) 790-8858
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 30, 2019