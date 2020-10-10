1/1
Kayla Nichole Mayes
Kayla Nichole Mayes
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, October 8, 2020, Kayla Nichole Mayes, 27.
Kayla was a native of Augusta and a graduate of Hephzibah High School. Displaying a passion for cosmetology, she worked at Dillard's and J.C. Penney in the fragrance and makeup departments and modeled for a local photographer. Naturally ambitious, Kayla went on to work in banking for SRP Credit Union, while attending real estate school. Always the free spirit, she enjoyed both biking and kayaking in her free time. Kayla loved the Lord, having been baptized at age 10, and was currently attending The Sanctuary.
Family members include her parents: David Mayes and Lina Marchant; maternal grandmother: Pauline Barton; aunts: Teresa Smith (Aaron), Ruth Jarrett (Russell), and Gloria Reeves; uncles: Michael Barton, Stephen Wells; cousin: Mirenda Petrea (Travis) and their sons, Ganon and Aaron Mitchell and her beloved dog: Chloe and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother: Mary Allred and maternal grandfather: Leon Barton; and her uncle: James Wells.
A private family graveside service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 4:30 P.M. at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Bryan Cockrell officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Overflow Foundation, PO Box 383
Aiken, SC 29802 or to CSRA Humane Society 425 Wood St, Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
