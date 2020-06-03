Mr. Keith Edward Saunders
Augusta, Ga.—Mr. Keith Edward Saunders gained his heavenly wings on Monday, June 1, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Solomon's Porch Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2314 Old Savannah Road, with Pastor Stephen Black officiating. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens. Mr. Saunders may be viewed Friday, June 5th, from 2 to 6pm, at Kinsey & Walton Funeral Home, 3618 Peach Orchard Rd. (706) 790-8858.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/04/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/04/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.