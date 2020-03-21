|
Keith Ellison
Augusta, GA—Keith Ellison, 59, entered into rest Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Ellison, son of the late Joann Guyton Ellison and George Ellison, was born and raised in Augusta, and was a machinist with A.M.W.
He is survived by his son, T.J. Ellison, of Aiken, SC; his children, Julia Ross and Jack Thain; his brother, Sam Wiggins; his nephews, Brad Wiggins, Chad Wiggins, Chris Wiggins, and Adam Wiggins; and the mother of his son, Valerie Phillips.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020