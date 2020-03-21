Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Ellison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Keith Ellison Obituary
Keith Ellison
Augusta, GA—Keith Ellison, 59, entered into rest Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his residence.
Private graveside services will be held in Hillcrest Memorial Park.
Mr. Ellison, son of the late Joann Guyton Ellison and George Ellison, was born and raised in Augusta, and was a machinist with A.M.W.
He is survived by his son, T.J. Ellison, of Aiken, SC; his children, Julia Ross and Jack Thain; his brother, Sam Wiggins; his nephews, Brad Wiggins, Chad Wiggins, Chris Wiggins, and Adam Wiggins; and the mother of his son, Valerie Phillips.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 03/22/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -