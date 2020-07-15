Keith Milburn
Gibson, Georgia—Mr. Keith Milburn, age 75, of Harlem died Monday, July 13, 2020 at Augusta University Medical Center.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, July 17, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Brett Nevin, Jeff McGahee, Sean Waldron, Jake Chaffin, Lee Chalker, and Alan Chalker. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:30 PM at the funeral home.
A native of Gibson Mr. Milburn was the son of the late Roy Milburn and Edna Sammons Milburn. He was a graduate of Glascock County High School and North Georgia Technical College. Mr. Milburn was a veteran of the US Army, and was a Building Services Technician for Georgia Power Company for over 35 years. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, and spending time with his family.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Tannie Jo Chalker, and Karen Waldron. He is survived by his wife, Jelinda Williams Milburn of Harlem, son, Gregory Milburn (Julia) of Evans, daughters, Ginger McGahee (Jeff) of Appling and Courtney Nevin (Brett) of Harlem, sister, Cynthia Milburn of Loganville, 5 grandchildren, Ethan Milburn, Bentley Nevin, Asher Nevin, Morgan McGahee, Maycie McGahee, several nieces & nephews.
