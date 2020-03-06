Home

Walker Funeral Home
514 S Main St
McCormick, SC 29835
864-852-2222
Rev. Keith V. New


1976 - 2020
Rev. Keith V. New Obituary
Rev. Keith V. New
Augusta, GA—Funeral Services for Rev. Keith V New will be held Saturday, March 07, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Gilbert-Lambuth Memorial Chapel on the Campus of Paine College, 1235 15th Street, Augusta, GA 30909. Interment will be at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church 1226 Barksdale Ferry Road, McCormick, SC. Services Entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, LLC , McCormick, SC.
The Augusta Chronicle - 3/7/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 7, 2020
