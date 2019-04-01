|
|
Kelly Leigh Lloyd, 41, entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Kelly attended the Golden Generation and would do volunteer work with them. She earned a diploma from Josey High School in Augusta, GA. She loved to eat food, especially chocolate, and also enjoyed listening to music.
Kelly is preceded in death by her mother, Penelope Lloyd; niece, Jessica Farell; and nephew, Dallas Lloyd. Survivors include her father, Roscoe Lloyd; sister, Tammisue Lloyd-Robbins and her daughter, Micheale Jenkins; brother, David Lloyd (Rhonda) and his children, Michael, Kendy and Renee Lloyd; and brother, Billy Lloyd (Lisa) and his children, Alex and Mason Lloyd.
The family will have a memorial service held at Windsor Spring Baptist Church on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12pm. The inurnment will be held privately at Hillcrest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Lumpkin Road from 6-8pm. The family would like to thank the staff of Golden Generation for their care and compassion they showed Kelly, Dr. Sean Lynch's staff for Kelly's medical needs throughout the years and Erin Haky for her care for Kelly. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Golden Generation 33685 Riverwatch Parkway, Suite 115, Martinez, GA 30907.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Apr. 1 to Apr. 6, 2019