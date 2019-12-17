|
Kelly Lowry
Beech Island, SC—A Memorial Mass for Kelly Marie Lowry, 47, who entered into rest December 16, 2019 will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 1 o'clock from Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church. Reverend Renaurd West celebrant.
Kelly worked as a dispatcher for the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and North Augusta Public Safety. She was also an active volunteer with Jackson First Alert Rescue Squad. Kelly was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Dheel.
Survivors include her husband, Michael L. Lowry; a son, Kristopher Lowry; mother, Mary Anderson; sister, Lynn Phelps; brother, Carlton Anderson; niece, Kymberly Seelye and nephew, Kenneth Robbins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be members of the Jackson First Alert Rescue Squad.
The Vigil Service for the Deceased will be conducted at the funeral home Thursday evening at 6 o'clock followed by visitation until 8.
Memorials may be made to Jackson First Alert Rescue Squad, P.O. Box, 332, Jackson, SC 29831 or Ginger's Adult Daycare, 401 W. Martintown Road, Suite 201, North Augusta, SC 29841.
