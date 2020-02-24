|
Kendall Laine Maddox
Augusta, GA—Kendall Laine Maddox, beloved daughter of Francis W. and Lisa Turner Maddox, and sister of Evan Maddox Hooks, entered into rest on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Roswell, GA.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Ken Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at 10:30 A.M. at the funeral home.
In addition to her parents and sister, she is survived by her brother-in-law, Morgan Hooks, and much loved nieces and nephew, Breanna, Keelin, and Aiden Hooks. She was predeceased by her grandparents, Jo Winnie Maddox and Edward B. Turner, Sr.
Kendall graduated from Augusta Christian Schools in Augusta and was currently enrolled in school in Roswell, GA.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood Street, Augusta, GA 30904.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2020