Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kendra Emory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kendra M. Emory


1989 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kendra M. Emory Obituary
Ms. Emory passed on Monday, July 15 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. Funeral services will be 1:30 Sunday, July 21, 2019 at James A. Kirkland Mortuary; burial in Brinson Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. She leaves three children to cherish her memories: Jamarcus and KeShawn Emory and Jakiaya Stubbs; mother, Shannon Childs and adopted mother, Mrs. Minnie Mosley; father, Mr. Jalarie Jackson; four sisters, Loretta Taylor, Jasmine Childs, Ciara Scott and Faith Childs, and a host of other loving relatives.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.