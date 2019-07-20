|
|
Ms. Emory passed on Monday, July 15 at University Hospital in Augusta, GA. Funeral services will be 1:30 Sunday, July 21, 2019 at James A. Kirkland Mortuary; burial in Brinson Rock Baptist Church Cemetery. She leaves three children to cherish her memories: Jamarcus and KeShawn Emory and Jakiaya Stubbs; mother, Shannon Childs and adopted mother, Mrs. Minnie Mosley; father, Mr. Jalarie Jackson; four sisters, Loretta Taylor, Jasmine Childs, Ciara Scott and Faith Childs, and a host of other loving relatives.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 20, 2019