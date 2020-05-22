Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Monday, May 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Sharon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth A. Wilson


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth A. Wilson Obituary
Kenneth A. Wilson
Appling, GA—Mr. Kenneth A. Wilson, 65, beloved husband of 45 years to Christi Webb Wilson, entered into rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Sharon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A private family funeral service will be held following the visitation. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Please visit www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com for his full obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/23/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -