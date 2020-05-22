|
Kenneth A. Wilson
Appling, GA—Mr. Kenneth A. Wilson, 65, beloved husband of 45 years to Christi Webb Wilson, entered into rest on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at his residence.
The family will receive friends on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM at the Sharon Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. A private family funeral service will be held following the visitation. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
The Augusta Chronicle - 5/23/2020
