James Funeral Home
630 North Main
Wrens, GA 30833
(706) 547-2522
Kenneth Anderson


1930 - 2019
Kenneth Anderson Obituary
Kenneth Anderson
Augusta, GA—Kenneth Gordon Anderson, 89, loving husband of 62 years to the late Theah Kathryn Jenkins Anderson, entered his eternal rest Friday, December 27, 2019 at Augusta University. Services with full military honors will be held at 4:00PM Thursday, January 2, 2020 in the James Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend Ed Chance officiating.
Kenneth is also preceded in death by his parents, Anna Berg and Frank Oscar Anderson; brother, Keith Anderson; and niece, Moira Anderson. Survivors include his son, Glen C. Anderson Sr. (Gail); two grandsons, Glen Anderson, Jr. and Ethan Anderson; two great granddaughters, Rosalia Anderson and Elina Anderson; a sister, Jean Alice Anderson; niece, Colleen Anderson; and compatriots at the and American Legion.
The family will receive friends at James Funeral Home after the services Thursday, January 2, 2020.
James Funeral Home, 630 North Main Street, Wrens GA in charge of arrangements for Kenneth Gordon Anderson.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/31/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019
