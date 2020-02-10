Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cowan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Brian Cowan


1977 - 2020
Kenneth Brian Cowan Obituary
Kenneth Brian Cowan
Augusta, GA—Kenneth Brian Cowan entered into rest Friday, February 7, 2020. Dad, son, and friend – Brian will be missed by his parents, Kelly and Tonya Taylor, his kids, Malia Ibarra and Zane Cowan, as well as his countless friends. Brian, affectionately called "Cowboy", never met a stranger. He loved camping, hiking, fishing, listening to music, and discussing current events, religion, and food. Brian's family will host a celebration of life service on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Good News Church. Visitation will begin at 11am and the service will follow immediately after at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brian's name to Prodigal Ministries at prodigalaugusta.org.
The Augusta Chronicle - 02/11/2020

