Kenneth C. "Kenny" Davall
Evans, Georgia—Kenneth C. "Kenny" Davall, age 72, entered into rest on Saturday, June 13, 2020 while surrounded by his loving family.
Kenny was born in Augusta to the late Joseph Walter Davall and Dorothy Cadle Davall. Known by his co-workers as "K.C.", he retired as an electrician with the IBEW Local Union 1579 and spent most of his career at Savannah River Site. Kenny was well known for his love of the Georgia Bulldogs and he loved to brag about his black belt in karate. He did share that one of the biggest regrets in his life was not obtaining his Eagle Scout status but was proud to have been a Boy Scout as a child. Kenny was a member of Lewis Memorial Church and was a well loved resident at Morningside of Evans were he enjoyed bingo, dominoes, and encouraging the other residents with their exercise routines. Kenny was involved in an accident in 2002 that changed his entire way of life, but he never gave up and continued to live his life to the fullest.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife, Patsy Reese Davall.
He is survived by his three children, Alyce Munnerlyn (Jeff) of Evans, Benjamin Davall (Michelle) of Grovetown, and Kim Campbell (Jason) of Cumming; brother, Joe Davall (Carla) of Milledgeville; and several nieces and nephews. He was loved and adored as "Papa" by his eleven grandchildren, Brittany Berry (Joshua), Maddi Campbell, Hannah Davall, Bailee Munnerlyn, Parker Campbell, Robby Miller, Reid Campbell, Cadle Davall, Emerson Davall, Zoa Davall, and Gwynn Davall; and by his great grandson, Everett Berry.
The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. Monday at Platt's Belair Road.
A graveside service will take place at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Eddie Bradford officiating. To celebrate Kenny's life, the family asks that everyone who attends to wear red and black to share in Kenny's love for the Bulldogs.
The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Heartland Hospice for the love and care shown to Kenny during his time with them.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to 143 Ministries International Inc., 2801 Ingleside Dr, Augusta, GA 30909.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/15/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.