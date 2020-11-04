1/
Kenneth D. Haythe
Kenneth D. Haythe
Lithonia, GA—Kenneth D. Haythe was born on November 21, 1959 at the University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia. He departed this earth on October 29, 2020. He was a resident of Lithonia, GA.
Kenneth, or Kenny as he was known to family and friends, graduated from Lucy Laney High School in Augusta, GA. He received undergraduate degrees from Clark Atlanta University and Emory University. Kenneth was a keen leader who led many successful teams within Fortune 500 retailers, and most recently worked at the VA Hospital.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Kimberly Wyatt-Haythe, and his son, Kendall Haythe. He leaves behind his step-father, Deacon Alvin Melton, Sr.; Mother-in-Law, Thelma Wyatt; five brothers, Gregory (Regina) Crawford, and Reginald Haythe of Augusta, GA; Terence (Susan) Haythe, Virginia Beach, VA; Alvin Melton II, Atlanta, GA and Shawn Melton, Stone Mountain, GA. Kenneth is survived by wonderful in-laws who truly embraced him as a brother: Brenda (Hugh) Cheatham, Conyers, GA; Willie (Sandy) Wyatt, and Barbara Sippial of Stone Mountain, GA. Kenneth also leaves behind a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his grandfather, Deacon Charlie Griffin, Sr.; mother, Evelyn B. (Curry) Melton; and father, Crawford Haythe.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 5, 2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
