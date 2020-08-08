1/1
Kenneth D. Jones, Sr., MD
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest on Sunday, August 2, 2020, Kenneth D. Jones Sr., MD, 90, husband of the late Betty Ann Newsome Jones.
Dr. Jones was born in Griffin, GA, and was a longtime resident of Augusta. He was a member of Bethlehem Advent Church for over 30 years. A very dedicated and loyal doctor to his patients and staff, he practiced at University Hospital for 55 years. Dr. Jones dearly loved his family.
Family members include his children: Sandy Tyler (Larry) and Kenneth Jones, Jr. (Clara); grandchildren: Zack Tyler (Melody), Maegan Cantrell (Ben), Hannah Kordsmeier (Ryan), Joshua Tyler, Jillian Hutchins (Kevin), Noah Tyler, Mitchell James, Ben Tyler, Kenneth Gabriel Jones, Michael Douglas Jones, and John Paul Jones; 5 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy James.
A private memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605. Dr. Jones has been a faithful contributor throughout his life. He spent a year at the Shriner's Hospital as a child, saving his life. One of his grandsons has been helped by the Shriner's as well.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/9/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
