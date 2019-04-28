|
|
Mr. Kenneth E. Speering, 80, left this life on April 25, 2019 to begin his Heavenly life with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
His memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry deWolfee officiating. Interment will be private.
Kenneth was born in Augusta, GA on January 27, 1939 to George and Dorothy Speering. He attended North Augusta High School and served in the United States Marine Corps for 8 years. He was a member of Ridgeview Baptist Church. If you were fortunate enough to know him, you knew he was absolutely one of a kind. He would be the first to try to help anyone who was less fortunate than him. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog fan and loved all sports, especially golf. He was known to play in downpours when no one else was on the course.
Survivors include his brother, J. Randolph Speering (Barbara); his sister, Becky Ford and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Brenda DeLaughter.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
The family wishes to express a special and sincere thank you to the medical staff at Augusta University Medical Center for the kind and compassionate care they gave him in his final weeks.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 28, 2019