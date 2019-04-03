Home

Kenneth Eugene Lichtenfels Obituary
Kenneth Eugene Lichtenfels of Waynesboro, Ga. died suddenly on Sunday, March 31st, 2019. He was 82 years of age.

Ken is survived by his wife Lynn of 61 years, daughters, Kelly(Andy) Durden and Kathi May, sister Joyce Weber,

brother David Lichtenfels and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Ken, an Air Force

veteran of the Korean/Vietnam era, served his country proudly. A Memorial service will be held at Waynesboro First

United Methodist Church on April 5th at 11:00 AM. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, one hour prior to the service.

Burke Memorial Funeral Home, Waynesboro,Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 3, 2019
