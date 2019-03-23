|
|
Mr. Kenneth F. "Bull" Moore, 89, husband of Patricia Moore, entered into rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at his residence.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens with Veteran's Honors and Masonic Rites accorded at the committal.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, March 24, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM.
Visit the online register at www.rowlandfordfuneralhome.com to read his full obituary and leave condolences for the family.
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 23, 2019