Kenneth Gene Walz, Sr.
Augusta, Georgia—Kenneth Gene Walz, Sr., 84, beloved husband of Peggy Johnson Walz, entered into rest on April 25, 2020 at University Hospital. He was born in Quincey, Illinois on July 11, 1935 and was the youngest child of Otto Theodore Walz, Sr. and Edith Liese Walz.
Ken graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1957 with a degree in Industrial Engineering and then served his country as a captain in the United States Army. He worked at Alcoa Aluminum Company and Crown Cork and Seal Company before joining the Coca Cola Company, Inc. In 1970 he joined the Coca Cola Bottling Company United in Birmingham, Alabama. He moved his family to Augusta in 1976 to oversee the construction of the new bottling facility. Ken continued to serve until 1999 when he retired as the President of the Eastern Region. He was proud of his 39 years of service in the soft drink industry.
Ken was also a life-long community leader. He was honored to be chosen as a 2005 Laureate for the Junior Achievement CSRA Business Hall of Fame. He served on the Board of Directors for numerous civic organizations such as Golden Harvest Food Bank, Salvation Army, Ronald McDonald House, Augusta-Richmond County Museum, University Hospital Foundation, Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce, Augusta Technical College Foundation, Junior Achievement, Kiwanis Club and was in the first graduating class of Leadership Augusta. He also served as the treasurer of the Downtown Cooperative Church Ministeries for more than 20 years. Amongst all of these, his most passionate service was directed toward his church, The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. A member for 44 years, he was president of church council for several terms, led fundraisers for various church projects and was a part-time teacher for the Pacesetters Sunday School class.
As active as he was in the community, nothing was more important to him than his family. He enjoyed coaching his children's sports teams, creating wonderful memories of family time spent together and watching Atlanta Braves baseball. He also felt very strongly that his children have a solid Christian foundation on which to build their lives.
In addition to his wife of 63 years, he is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Bob) Stowers, Linda (Brant) Long and a son, Kenny (Suzanne) Walz. His grandchildren include Ty Stowers, Justin Stowers, Matthew (Hillary) Long, Zachary Long, Jonathan Long, Hunter Long, Christopher (Madison) Walz and Rachel Walz. His great-grandchildren include Luke Couch, Grace Couch, Amelia Long and Brooklyn Long. He is also survived by several nieces and a nephew.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Dorothy Harms and Darlene Walker, and a brother, Otto T. Walz, Jr.
The family would like to offer special thanks to his loving caregivers, John Shaw, Elbert Clarke and Barbara Thompkins from MYD Services, the staff of Kentwood Extended Care and the doctors and nurses at University Hospital.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 28th, at Westover Memorial Park with Pastor David Hunter officiating. The service will stream live on Platt's Funeral Home's Facebook page at 11:00 AM. Please sign in on the online guestbook to leave your thoughts and memories
@ Plattsfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions are made to one of the organizations that were most dear to Ken's heart. These include The Lutheran Church of the Resurrection (lcraugusta.org), Golden Harvest Food Bank (goldenharvest.org), Salvation Army (salvationarmyaugusta.org) or a .
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 27, 2020