Kenneth L. Griffin
Hopkins, SC—Kenneth Lewis Griffin, son of the late Arthur Lee Griffin and Eddie Mae Crafton Griffin entered into rest November 5, 2019 at Columbia VA Health Care System.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Kenny was a 1983 graduated of Freeman Vocational High School in Graniteville, SC. He was employed through the Tri-Develoment Center in Aiken, SC. He was a member of Carey Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include his siblings, Andrew (Deborah) Griffin, Debra (Arnold) Seaward, Deidre Griffin, Therese Griffin, Sharon Griffin Hall, Monique (Anthony) Gunby and Ronnie J. Stewart (Criselda); aunts, Genell Graham, Bernese Meyer and Mary Jennings; uncle, T. R. Crafton; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Friends may visit at 458 Duncan Road, North Augusta.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - Nov 7, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019