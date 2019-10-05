|
|
Kenneth Rowland
AUGUSTA, GA—On Thursday, September 26, 2019, Kenneth George Rowland, loving companion, brother, father and friend, passed away at the age of 88.
Ken was born August 17, 1931 in Queens, New York to Edwin and Elizabeth (née Hind) Rowland. Ken received his bachelor's degree from the State University of New York at Cortland and his master's degree from New York University. He served in the Navy Medical Service Corps during the Korean War. He taught as an adjunct professor in colleges and universities and moved to the private sector where he worked as a Quality Assurance Engineer. After his retirement, he found his new vocation with the Episcopal Church and was ordained in 2007. Ken continued to serve as a priest at churches in Augusta, Thomson and Harlem and gave his last sermon in 2014. Throughout his life, Ken had a passion for learning and loved sports and the outdoors. He was known for having a kind and loving heart and always tried to see the good in people.
Ken is survived by his neighbor and fiancée, Zeola Christine Neal, of Appling; his sister, Elizabeth Scalero of New York; his two sons from his first marriage to Edna, Kenneth Rowland and Douglas Rowland of New York; his two daughters from his second marriage to Cindy, Jill Pro and her husband, Javier, of New Jersey and Jodi Meade and her husband, Christopher, of Massachusetts; his six grandchildren, Amy, Lauren, Marshall, Nicholas, Megan and Kathryn; and his great-granddaughter, Kimber.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Ken's life at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Harlem on October 19, 2019 at 2PM. Keeping with Ken's giving spirit and love of education, his remains were donated to the Georgia Medical College in lieu of a burial.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - October 6, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019