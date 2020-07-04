1/1
SSG Kenneth W. Frederick Ret
SSG (Ret.) Kenneth W. Frederick
Hephzibah, GA—SSG (Ret.) Kenneth Walter Frederick entered into rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery with Rev. Clarence Moore, officiating. Survivors are his loving wife, Laura Frederick, Hephzibah; two sons, Kenneth T. Frederick, Chester, SC and Ken'Darius Frederick, Rock Hill, SC; a daughter, Tari (Tyrus) Goodwin, Columbia, SC; two brothers, Ronell Frederick Jr., Maryland and Michael (Cathy) Frederick, Chester, SC; two sisters, Loretta Hardin, Rock Hill, SC and Rosetta (Larry) Campbell, Chester, SC; sister-in-law, Pinky Miller, Greensboro, NC; three grandchildren and one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12 to 5pm with social distancing observed.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Viewing
12:00 - 05:00 PM
JUL
7
Graveside service
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home, Inc - Hephzibah
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

39 entries
July 4, 2020
SSG Ken,
You are our brother and soldiers family and will be miss Airborne.
CW5 (Ret) Andrew & Gloria M. Jackson
andrew jackson
Served In Military Together
July 3, 2020
Jeffrey & Kimberly Meadows
Family
July 3, 2020
Prayers for the family. Just remember all the memories they will ever some of the pain. God bless you all.

Gwendolyn, Curtis and Curtis James Williams
Friend
July 3, 2020
May God bless y'all
Darrell Britt
Coworker
July 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this very difficult time. Ken will be missed. Take care.
CSM(Ret) Jerry Baker
Jerry Baker
July 3, 2020
My thoughts are with you during this time. I am so sorry for your loss. (Kenneth will be in the hearts and memories of all members of the RMPA forever). Wishing you strength and peace during this hard time. God bless

Kenneth Lowery (National VP RMPA )
Kenneth Lowery
Military
July 3, 2020
Our hearts go out to the Frederick family during their time of sorrow. The family can find comfort by calling on God for strength and courage. God is always with you. Matthew 5:4 Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted.
Floyd Gilchrist
Friend
July 3, 2020
Uncle Kenny, I miss you so much. Im going to miss our talks and laughs. Im gonna miss how you would always encourage me. I know you are resting in Heaven with the Lord, no more suffering and no more pain. Tell Grandmom and granddaddy I said hello. Love you always Uncle Kenny!❤
Lisa Walker
Family
July 3, 2020
May GOD keep you in HIS care.
Harriette Hayes-Bone
Family
July 3, 2020
You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Johnnie Clark
Friend
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Veronica Hall- Bowser
Friend
July 2, 2020
The Uptowners <br />2011
Sheri Smith
Friend
July 2, 2020
Fred, percussionist with the vet band The Uptowners
Sheri Smith
Friend
July 2, 2020
Mr. Fred was a beloved member of the Uptowners. He loved music, his fellow veterans, and was a wonderful friend to all of us. Well miss you Ken.
Sheri Smith
Friend
July 2, 2020
Dear Frederick, Feaster and Campbell Families,
May the Spirit of the Holy Comforter bring you peace and understanding during this difficult time.
It was a pleasure to know that Kenny was a proud member of the armed services and a distinguished gentleman.
Thank the Lord for many more blessings.
My sincere sympathy.
Betsy Joanne Pearson
July 2, 2020
To the Kendrick Family. Our deepest sympathy on the passing of Kenneth. May God bless you during your time of grief. And, may His grace comfort you in the days ahead. Kenneth will be truly missed. Rest in peace our friend and comrade. Albert and Linda Boudy
Albert & Linda Boudy
Friend
July 2, 2020
To the Frederick Family. God saw the road of life was getting rough and had become too hard for SSG (Ret) Kenneth Frederick to travel and called him home. Words are inadequate and there is nothing anyone can do to take away the pain or bring you peace in moments of sorrow. The Retired Military Police Association (RMPA) and the CSRA Chapter 2 offers our heartfelt condolences during your time of bereavement. We pray that the joyous memories of the time shared with Kenneth will ease the pain and carry you through the days ahead. Though tears can never bring him back, we hope that our expressions of gratitude for the sacrifice he made will ease your pain and sorrow. There are many in our ranks who believe that for every fallen warrior hero like Kenneth, there is a star shining brightly up above to remind us of the precious gift God has given to our Nation. Rest easy and sleep well our Comrade and brother. Know the line was held and your job is done. Rest easy and sleep well. Others have taken up where you fell and the line will be held. The RMPA and CSRA Chapter 2 thanks Kenneth for his selfless service and his willingness to defend the United States of America and all that we hold sacred. Albert Boudy, CW4 (Ret) USA, CSRA Chapter 2 Secretary
Albert Boudy
Military
July 2, 2020
To the family Frederick Family. It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of SSG (Ret) Frederick. On behalf of the Department of Georgia Disabled American Veterans (DAV), please accept our heartfelt condolences on his passing. May God bless and comfort you during your time of bereavement. Words are never adequate in moments like these, and there is nothing anyone can say to ease the pain and sorrow you are experiencing. We hope that the love of family and friends will comfort and strengthen you in the days ahead. Always remember the joyous memories of the times you shared with Kenneth. May these memories give you comfort for his life was rich because of you. The Department of Georgia DAV thanks Comrade Kenneth Walter Frederick, SSG (Ret), United States Army for his service to our Nation. May he rest in peace and may his memory be a blessing to all who had the honor and privilege of knowing him. Albert Boudy, CW4 (Ret) USA, Department of Georgia DAV Chaplain
Albert Boudy
Military
July 2, 2020
In your sorrow and loss, may God's presence bring you comfort and peace. May God bless and keep you..
"In all things God works for the good of those who love him." Romans 8:28

With heartfelt sympathy,
Dorsey & Gloria Crank
Dorsey & Gloria Crank
Family
July 2, 2020
Dale/Mac Johnson
Friend
July 2, 2020
Sending my condolences to you and your family
Tawanna Harrison
Family
July 2, 2020
To Mrs. Frederick and the entire Frederick family. I had the opportunity to know Fred because he visited our store frequently. He spoke to me the first day I saw him and with every visit he made a point to always be sure he spoke to me. My opinion of Fred Is that I know he loved his family, friends, his church, God and his country, as he served them all well. It wasnt hard to figure out that he was a man of great character and a fine Christian. He will be truly missed here but he is with the Heavenly Father now. And you know he fits right in. Hes already settled in and having a beautiful time. Wouldnt it be wonderful if the world had more Freds?
Thanks Fred for always being nice to me. And of course we cant forget the M&Ms.
RespectfullY,
Elaine Thaxton
Bob Richards Nissan
Elaine Thaxton
July 2, 2020
Ken, your presence and the impact you made on those who were privileged enough to know you will always be felt. I will miss you my friend; but, I know with time the sadness I feel will lessen and be replaced with joyful memories.

May God bless and lift up the Frederick Family during this difficult time.
Maya Lenyoun
Friend
July 2, 2020
To the Frederick Family,
My deepest sympathy to you and your family. I am sorry for your loss. Fred will be missed.
CSM(ret) Jerry Baker
Jerry Baker
July 2, 2020
Praying that God will comfort the family during this period of sorrow! God will carry you through. Ronnie and Laverne Macon Jamison
Laverne Macon
Friend
July 2, 2020
rest in peace my friend and let it be known thank you for all you did for me when I was sick had no one here for me you were there
Dwight Huggins
Friend
July 2, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with this family , May God comfort you in your time of sorrow , May His peace find you in your time sadness and most of all may God forever keep His loving arms around you . Let not your heart be troubled
Robert McClinton
Military
July 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences during this time of bereavement. Our prayer are with you and the family.
Greg and Jackie Charles
Friend
July 2, 2020
Huggins trust
Friend
July 2, 2020
Guy and Maggie Campbell
Maggie Campbell
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Timothy,Jr. Mary, Tyler, Brandon & Stephanie Owens
July 2, 2020
To the family of Kenneth Frederick: We are sorry for your loss. We will be praying for you. John W. Love, Sr., Harriet Gentry Love, John W. Love, Jr. (Buddy), Jewel C. Love and the Par Busters Golf Group. Charlotte, NC.
John W Love
Friend
July 1, 2020
Dear Frederick family,

My deepest sympathy to you on the loss of Kenneth. Pray that God continues to smile upon you and provide his unconditional love in your time of loss.
Richard Jackson
Friend
July 1, 2020
My prayers are with you and your family during your time of bereavement.
Izetta Dye
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Mr. Kenneth Frederick was a great man. He was a Grandfather to my sons & he was family. He always made you feel welcome in his presences him & Mrs. Laura. My deepest Condolences & prayers 2 You All.
Love Shelia Jordan & Family
KD's Aunt
Shelia Jordan
Friend
July 1, 2020
Prayers for your strength..Love you..I am part of these Families...both...Fredrick and Feaster... York Road Community..
Bessie M. Clifton Dixon
Family
July 1, 2020
My friend,I will truly miss you and the laughter we had about me in the Navy and you in the Army. Our memories will last forever.May you rest in heaven.
Ron Middleton
Friend
July 1, 2020
My condolences to the family
Jonathan Bell
Friend
July 1, 2020
To the family of Kenneth W. Frederick: Sorry for your loss. We will be praying for you. John W. Love, Sr. and Harriet Gentry Love. Charlotte, NC.
John W Love
Friend
