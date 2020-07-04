SSG (Ret.) Kenneth W. Frederick
Hephzibah, GA—SSG (Ret.) Kenneth Walter Frederick entered into rest on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at his residence. A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery with Rev. Clarence Moore, officiating. Survivors are his loving wife, Laura Frederick, Hephzibah; two sons, Kenneth T. Frederick, Chester, SC and Ken'Darius Frederick, Rock Hill, SC; a daughter, Tari (Tyrus) Goodwin, Columbia, SC; two brothers, Ronell Frederick Jr., Maryland and Michael (Cathy) Frederick, Chester, SC; two sisters, Loretta Hardin, Rock Hill, SC and Rosetta (Larry) Campbell, Chester, SC; sister-in-law, Pinky Miller, Greensboro, NC; three grandchildren and one great grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 from 12 to 5pm with social distancing observed.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA 30815
