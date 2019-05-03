|
Kenneth W. Watson died 3/17/19 at Golden Isles Hospice with his wife, Patricia West Watson, and brother-in-law, Ronald Marvin West, at his side.
Survivors include his stepson, Adam W. Outlaw (Emma) and adored grandson, Abraham Joseph Outlaw. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fannie Mae and Shannon Watson and infant brother, Aubrey Watson.
Ken enjoyed spending time between his homes in Darien and Martinez, Georgia. He loved fishing and the outdoors. Ken was a man of great integrity. He was kind and caring, showing extraordinary love for his special brother-in-law.
He was employed by U.S. Battery Manufacturing in Augusta as a Purchasing Manager. He was a graduate of Jacksonville State College.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on May 4, 2019 at Pierce Memorial United Methodist Church, 1441 Jackson road, Augusta, GA 30909. An earlier service was held in Darien, Georgia.
To honor Ken's generous spirit, memorial gifts may be made in lieu of flowers to Pierce Memorial UMC.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 3, 2019