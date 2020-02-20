|
Dr. Kenneth Walter Lennox Col USA Ret
Augusta, GA—Ken was a physician, teacher, retired army Colonel, and most of all a husband, father, and a grandfather. He enjoyed life and loved his family. He graduated from University of Miami and New York Medical College at Flower Fifth Avenue Hospital in Manhattan. He did his internship at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in San Francisco, and his residency in Urology in Hawaii after he joined the Army. After 22 years, he retired from the Army in Augusta to join the VA as chairman of the Urology Department at Charlie Norwood Hospital, where he served for 33 years before retiring in 2016. He loved teaching and was proud to have graduated 55 Urologists during his career. Ken took up wood working as a hobby in 1961 to build furniture in his home. He not only furnished his own home, in later years, he built furniture for his children, and fashioned clocks, lamps, and many other gift items. It was a well-loved, lifelong passion. Ken is survived by his wife Karen; son Gordon Lennox; daughter Karin Patterson (Chip); and two granddaughters, Brannon and Courtney Patterson. He was predeceased by his wife, Berit and his son, Carl.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 with a memorial service following at 2:30 in the chapel of Thomas Poteet.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brandon Wilde Rosie Messer Fund in his honor in memory of the excellent care he received while at Brandon Wilde. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
