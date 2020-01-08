Home

Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
(706) 792-1003
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
2945 Old Tobacco Road
Hephzibah, GA 30815
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Keysville
Keysville, GA
Augusta, GA—Mr. Kenneth Wayne Campbell entered into rest on January 4, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Keysville with Rev. Garry Kerr officiating. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are his loving wife, Carol Aiken Campbell; daughter, Adrienne Campbell Elam, Augusta; sisters, Rhonda Holman, Debra Campbell, Augusta; brothers, Robert Elliott, Carl Campbell, William "Billy" Campbell, Augusta; three grandchildren, Michael, Myles and McKinley Elam, Augusta; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
