Kenneth Wayne Campbell
Augusta, GA—Mr. Kenneth Wayne Campbell entered into rest on January 4, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Keysville with Rev. Garry Kerr officiating. Burial will be at Southview Cemetery. Survivors are his loving wife, Carol Aiken Campbell; daughter, Adrienne Campbell Elam, Augusta; sisters, Rhonda Holman, Debra Campbell, Augusta; brothers, Robert Elliott, Carl Campbell, William "Billy" Campbell, Augusta; three grandchildren, Michael, Myles and McKinley Elam, Augusta; and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 1/8/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020