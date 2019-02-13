|
|
Kenneth Wayne Herring passed away peacefully, with very special friends, Bob and Jeff, by his side, on February 10, 2019.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.
Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, 1000 SC-544, Conway, SC, at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906. www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019