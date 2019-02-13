Home

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
Interment
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Hillcrest Cemetery
1000 SC-544
Conway, GA
Kenneth Wayne Herring Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Herring passed away peacefully, with very special friends, Bob and Jeff, by his side, on February 10, 2019.

The family will receive friends Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, 1000 SC-544, Conway, SC, at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 15, 2019.

www.chanceandhydrick.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 13, 2019
