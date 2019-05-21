Home

Kenneth William O'Brien


Kenneth William O'Brien Obituary
Kenny O'Brien, age 56, entered into rest on Sunday, May 19, 2019.

Kenny was born in Manhattan to the late Nicholas William O'Brien and Suzanne Friedlander O'Brien. Following retirement from the United States Army, Kenny followed his love of cooking by attending culinary school. He was always eager to learn and obtained numerous Associate's degrees and Bachelor's degrees. He had an intense love for food, travel, and gardening. He was innovative and loved to make other's laugh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 16 years, Georgina O'Brien; children, Kenneth O'Brien, Anthony O'Brien, Alyssa O'Brien, and Gina Perez; mother in law, Eusebia Cruz Villa; and his canine son, "Coco".

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 P.M. Tuesday at Platt's Belair Road.

A celebration of Kenny's life will take place at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Platt's Funeral Home. Pastor Stephen Cruz will officiate. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 P.M. at Georgia Veteran's Cemetery in Milledgeville with full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Iglesia De Dios Pentecostal, MI de Grovetown, 621 East Robinson Avenue, Grovetown, Georgia 30813.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019
