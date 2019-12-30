|
|
Kenneth Young
Mannheim, Germany—Kenneth Young, entered into rest December 26, 2019 in Germany. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2019 at Poplar Spring Baptist Church with the Rev. Inez Kemp and the Rev. Edward Lloyd officiating.
Mr. Young, a native of Edgefield County was a 1978 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and a member of Poplar Spring Baptist Church. He served in the United States Army for thirteen years.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Hildegard Young; a loving daughter and son, Sophia Betty Young and Francis Joseph Young of Germany; sisters, Josephine (King David) Curry of North Augusta, SC; Fannie (Fred) Walker of Trenton, SC; Rosetta (James) Nathaniel, Inez Jones and Dianne (Eddie) Johnson of North Augusta, SC; brothers, Roosevelt Young of Bamberg, SC and LeRoy (Sharon) Young of Graniteville, SC; aunts, Roberta M. Buggs of Edgefield, SC and Sadie B. Young of North Augusta, SC; uncle, Gonazalee Mosley of Jamaica, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - January 1, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 1, 2020