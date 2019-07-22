Kerry H. Gough

Martinez, GA— Kerry Howard Gough, a longtime Augusta area resident and community leader, went to be with his Lord and Savior on July 22, 2019. He was strong in his faith with a deep love for his family, church and work.

Gough was born in Vicksburg, MS, on August 23, 1935 and graduated from Carr Central High School in 1953. He served with the U.S. Army Security Agency and was stationed in Baumholder, Germany. Following military service he married Mary Catherine (Cathi) Maske of Poplar Bluff, MO, on August 20, 1961. Gough graduated from Mississippi College in 1962.

Gough worked for the Western Union Telegraph Company and Mississippi College before beginning a long career with Travelers Insurance Company of Hartford, CT. He served the company in Jackson and Greenville, MS and Atlanta, GA before being transferred to the Travelers Home Office in Hartford in the fall of 1969. Gough was appointed as the Regional Manager for the Southeast in the Medicare Claim Division of The Travelers and was transferred to Augusta, GA, in November 1975. He served in that capacity until he retired in June 1993.

Following his retirement, Kerry served as Chairman of the Board of the Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta and later as Chairman of the Georgia Baptist Healthcare System. He also served as Board Chairman of Atlanta Medical Center following their purchase of the Baptist Hospital and served on the Board of Meriwether County Hospital in Warm Springs, GA. In addition, Gough served on the Governing Board and Board of Visitors of the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing.

Gough was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Augusta. He held many leadership positions at the church including Chairman of the Deacons and served faithfully as an Adult Sunday School teacher.

Gough was preceded in death by his parents, Preston Round Gough and Zelda Henry Gough of Vicksburg; three brothers, Preston H. Gough, Sr. of Jackson, MS, Norman H. Gough, Sr. of Clinton, MS and Jerry M. Gough of Poquoson, Virginia; and two sisters, Lucia Bankston of Valdosta, Georgia, and Gaye Watkins of McComb, MS.

He is survived by his wife of more than 57 years, Cathi, ten nieces and nephews

The memorial service will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church of Augusta. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 1:00 P.M., at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to the of Georgia, 106 SRP Drive, Suite A, Evans, GA, 30809; or the First Baptist Church of Augusta, GA, 3500 Walton Way Ext., Augusta, GA 30909.

