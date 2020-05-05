|
|
Kevin Burton
Evans, GA.—Mr. Kevin Chandler Burton entered into rest on April 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held to celebrate his life. Kevin is survived by his beloved mother, Jocelyn Burton; sister, Crystal Burton; brother, Christopher McGruder; grandparents; Charles and Gertrude Burton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Augusta
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 6, 2020