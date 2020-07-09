Kevin James McBride
Augusta, GA—Kevin James McBride, 70, husband of the late Janice Henderson McBride, and father of the late Ryan Warren McBride, entered into rest Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Tony Rhodes officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the graveside.
Friends may call at the funeral home between the hours of 9:00 and 5:00 PM.
