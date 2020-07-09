1/
Kevin James McBride
Kevin James McBride
Augusta, GA—Kevin James McBride, 70, husband of the late Janice Henderson McBride, and father of the late Ryan Warren McBride, entered into rest Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his home.
Graveside services will be held Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Pastor Tony Rhodes officiating. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the graveside.
Friends may call at the funeral home between the hours of 9:00 and 5:00 PM.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/12/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
