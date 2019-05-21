Kevin became one with his creator and Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He leaves behind his devoted loving wife Kathleen Finley Flaherty of Barnwell, SC, his children Erin Larsen (Summerville, SC) Patrick Flaherty (Sumter, SC) and Kayla Flaherty (Atlanta, GA), and his grandsons Liam, Finnian, and Nolan (Sumter, SC). He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his daughter Brianne Flaherty and his wonderful parents Alice Gallagher Flaherty and Francis Charles Flaherty.



Kevin was born in Jersey City, NJ on February 2nd 1958. He graduated from Cedar Ridge High School in Woodbridge, NJ where he excelled in track and field. After graduating Kevin joined the US Army. He served 8 years, 4 of which were with the 12th Engineer Battalion in Germany. During his service he received numerous medals and commendations including good conduct medal, as well as Sharpshooter Medals. Later in life he worked as a Manager of Waffle House as well as a nurse in Doctors Hospital burn unit and the VA. His passion in life was political activism and after Majoring in Political Science at Augusta College he worked for various causes including the Augusta Canal Restoration.



Services will be held on Thursday, May 23rd, 2019 at 12:15 P.M. at The Church of the Most Holy Trinity. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 11:15 A.M., at the church.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the SPCA of Augusta or the Humane Society of Augusta.



Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.









Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 21, 2019