Kevin Lamar Cook
Hephzibah, GA—Kevin Lamar Cook, 30, entered into rest Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 AM from Rose Dhu Cemetery, Vidette, GA.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be Michael Cook, Jason Anton, Charlie Cook III, John Anton, Kelly Gay, and Alex Chavez.
Mr. Cook was born in Waynesboro, GA, and was an auto mechanic with CNA.
He is survived by his mother, Cynthia Gay, of Augusta; his father, Charles Cook III, of Hephzibah; his children, Zander Cook and Alyna Cook, of Bartow; his paternal grandfather, Charlie Cook, of Hephzibah; his maternal grandparents, William and Lynda Gay, of Waynesboro; his brother, Michael Cook, of Waynesboro; and his sister, Christina White (Waylon), of Vidette.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/17/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Rose Dhu Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
