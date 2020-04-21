|
Kevin Tietz
Aiken, SC—Mr. Kevin North Tietze, 54, of Aiken, SC, beloved husband of twenty-one years to Faye Key Tietze, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, April 20, 2020, in the comfort of his home.
Born in Clearwater, FL, a son of Robert Morse and Phyllis Ruth Tietze, he had been a resident of Columbia, SC, before making Aiken, SC, his home thirty-two years ago. He was an Engineering Specialist at SRNS, LLC, for thirty-two years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golfing. A devout Christian, he was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Graniteville, SC, where he served as a Deacon and taught Sunday School.
In addition to his wife and parents, family members include his children, Amanda Hudson and her husband, Burns, Megan Tietze and Michael A. Baynham and his wife, Susan, sister, Kristina Allen, grandchildren, Michael T. Baynham, Caleb Baynham and Anastasia White and niece, Sarah Allen.
Kevin touched a lot of lives and was loved by a lot of people. Therefore, as soon as the COVID restrictions are lifted, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, Graniteville, SC.
It has been requested by the family that in lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory be made to the Georgia Cancer Center, Augusta, GA.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 22, 2020