Keyshawna Blocker
Hephzibah, GA—Ms Keyshawna T. Blocker, 18, of 4204 James Dr, entered into rest November 18, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be 2pm Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church, Trenton, SC with Rev. Ronald Thurmond officiating. Mask and Social Distancing will be observed. Survivors include her mother, Chauntavia Gilbert (Marqxavier Williams); father, Elbert Blocker; four sisters, Alexia Conley, Tamaya Blocker, Connie Blocker, & Mekaihla Blocker; five brothers, Keont'e Hicks, Reginald Gilbert, Raymone Gilbert, Johnathan Blocker, & Antonio Blocker; a maternal grandmother, Bernadette (Willie James) Roper; and a host of other relatives.
G.L. BRIGHTHARP & SONS MORTUARY 390 BEAUFORT ST AIKEN (803) 648-0134 www.glbrightharpmortuary.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 29, 2020