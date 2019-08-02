The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Ki Cha Kim Hawthorne


1944 - 2019
Ki Cha Kim Hawthorne Obituary
Ki Cha Kim Hawthorne
Martinez, Georgia— Mrs. Ki Cha Kim Hawthorne, age 74, beloved wife of Dean Pfennig, entered into rest Thursday, August 01, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Hawthorne was born in Kyunggi-do Republic of Korea
to the late Kim Myong San and Lee Sun Cha. Mrs. Hawthorne had retired from The Marriott as a Banquet Chef. She was a member of First United Pentecostal Church. Mrs. Hawthorne enjoyed motor cycle riding, camping, gardening, cooking for her family, and spending time with her dog, Samatha. But most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandson, and family.
Funeral services will be at 6:30 P.M. on Friday, August 09, 2019 at First United Pentecostal Church, 1929 Fenwick St., Augusta with Pastors Mark Maddox, Wesley McClain, and Stanley Lewis officiating.
In addition to her parents Mrs. Hawthorne was also preceded in death by her first husband and the father of their children, Robert Wilson Hawthorne and a grandson, Adam Hawthorne.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Hawthorne is also survived by one son, Donny Hawthorne (Anna) of Apopke, FL; two daughters, Michelle Bell (Hudson) of Appling, GA and Kathleen Harris of Augusta, GA; step-children, Joyce, Larry, Julie, and Zee; two brothers, Ki In of Inchon, South Korea and Ki Sun, U.S. Navy Retired, of Madison, WI; one sister, Ki Bun of Inchon, South Korea; six grandchildren, Ashley, Eleanor, Justin, Evyn, Christian, and Trey; one great grandson, Hawthorne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
We are truly grateful and would like to give recognition to Affinis Hospice Facility for their outstanding care and service through this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Foundation for Life, P.O. Box: 96, Natick, MA 01760.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 124 Davis Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 (706) 863-6747
The Augusta Chronicle - 08/03/2019

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 3, 2019
