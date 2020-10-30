Kifiney Harris
Harlem, GA—Kifiney Harris, 43, Harlem GA, received her eternal wings, Saturday, October 24, 2020. She will be truly missed and even though it seemed an untimely departure, she will be celebrated with a viewing Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 2-7pm at Martin Taylor Funeral Home 911 Appling Harlem Rd. Harlem, GA 30814. A graveside service will be held, Sunday, November 1, 2020 2pm at Cedar Grove Baptist Church 1646 Clary Cut Rd., Harlem, GA 30814. For further information pertaining to flowers and funds, call (706)556-0506
The Augusta Chronicle - October 31, 2020