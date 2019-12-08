|
Kim M Holton
North Augusta, SC—Mrs. Kim M. Holton, of North Augusta, SC, beloved wife of thirty years to Rick Holton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Kim will be greatly missed by everyone she knew.
Born in Spokane, WA, she had been a resident of the CSRA since 1968. She retired from the Kimberly Clark Corporation and had worked in the schools at both Grace United Methodist and Victory Baptist. She was a devout member of Victory Baptist Church where she volunteered. She also volunteered at various pet rescues.
In addition to her husband, family members include a daughter, Kodee Schultz, former son-in-law, Tim Schultz, granddaughter, Karolee Schultz, step-daughter and her husband, Heather Holton Munoz and Dave, siblings, Farrell McMahan, Darrell McMahan, Phil McMahan, David McMahan, Kerri Edwards, Kori Mills and her husband, Billy, the late Kassi Vissage and the late Jodee Crews, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, who reside in Washington State.
The family will greet friends on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, beginning at 9 o'clock at Victory Baptist Church, North Augusta, SC. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 11 o'clock at the church. Pastor C.T. Townsend and Rev. Timmy Newton will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Graniteville, SC.
Memorials may be made to Girard Lifesaver (www.girardlifesaver.org) due to Kim's love for dogs.
