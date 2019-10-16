|
|
Kim Robb
Charles Town, WV—Kim Robb, 55, wife of James Edward Robb, entered into rest Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 10:00 AM from Plum Branch Baptist Church, 112 Depot ST, Plum Branch, SC, with Pastor John Noblin officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday, October 18, 2019, from 3:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home.
For the full obituary please visit our website or Facebook page.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/17/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 17, 2019