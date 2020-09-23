1/1
Kim Stephanie Myers Reddish
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Kim Stephanie Myers Reddish, age 58, wife of Thomas Reddish, Jr., of 2111 Pepperidge Court, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 at her residence.
Memorial services will be held 11 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Jackson-Brooks Memorial Chapel, 126 Fairfield St., SE, Aiken, SC 29801 with Rev. Cathy R. Patterson officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth E. Mincey and Keith S. Myers and her sister, Shirley Reddish Spann, while leaving to cherish many memories: her devoted husband, Thomas; two daughters, Antionia Myers and Shania Reddish; two sons, Anthony Myers and David M. Myers; grandchildren, six boys and seven girls; four sisters, Carolyn Street, Patsy Reddish, Darlene Thomas, and Tonya Thomas; three brothers, Kenton S. Myers, Melvin Reddish, and Ernest Reddish;
She was a graduate of Voorhees College and received a Bachelor's degree from Southern Wesleyan University. She was an employee of Advanced America.
Friends may call Thomas Reddish, 803 522 2687 or Antionia Myers, 706 831 7790 or visit JACKSON-BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, 803 649 6123.
The Augusta Chronicle - 9/24/2020

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-Brooks Funeral Home
126 Fairfield Street SE
Aiken, SC 29801
(803) 649-6123
