Kimberly A. Gauldin
Appling, Ga—Kimberly A. Gauldin, 57, entered peacefully into rest on Monday, July 29, 2019 at her home. She was loved dearly and will be missed by every life she touched.
Kim was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a proud Evans Knight, graduating in 1979. And she subsequently earned an accounting degree from Augusta College. Kim enjoyed and was fulfilled in her career as a Mortgage Banking Executive.
Those who knew Kim appreciated her pure heart and innate love and enjoyment of people and life. Her curiosity and appetite to experience God's world led her to love travel and the next great adventure. Kim also found joy in her flowers, fashion and in her puppies.
Family members include: sister: Rachel Collins (Paul); 3 nephews: Michael Keip (Tammy), John Keip and Russell Lunn; 6 great nieces and nephews: Lakin Keip, Brandon Keip (Cheyenne), Jordan Keip, Tyler Keip, Mikala Brown and Treyce Lunn; 2 cousins: Jim Wojtczak and Donna Wojtczak; and best friend: Cindy Hambrick. She is preceded in death by her parents, Gary and Myra Gauldin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Dr. Michael Davenport officiating. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to CSRA GYN Cancer Support Group, P.O. Box 3485, Augusta, Ga. 30914. Kim was a member of the support group and appreciated that proceeds are local and work in the interest of its' patients.
The family will receive friends Friday, August 2, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at Thomas Potent & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, Ga 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 1, 2019