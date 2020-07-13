Kimberly Harmon Harley
Jonesboro, GA—Kimberly (Kim) Renee Harmon Harley, 43, entered into rest on July 9, 2020 in Fayetteville, GA. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gwendolyn Williams Harmon. Survivors are her husband, Anthony Harley; daughters, Sa'Royal Pittman, Christine Pittman; sons, Jayceon Harley, Alexander (Nicquaila) Harmon Thomas Jr.; father, Samuel (Melvine) Harmon, Sr; brothers, Samuel Harmon, Jr., Rodriquez Dwayne Harmon; grandmother, Eliza Williams; mother-in-law, Mary (Woodrow) Norris; father-in-law, Toney (Barbara) Harley, Sr.; best friend, Latasha Berry; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. with social distancing and masks required.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits