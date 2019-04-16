Ms. Kimberly Dawn Granger Page, 53, entered into rest Monday, April 15, 2019.



Kimberly was born in Augusta and was a 1983 graduate of Evans High School. She was a communications major at Augusta College. She worked for Travelers Insurance and Caremore Information Technology and also taught low income students how to get a job. Kimberly enjoyed reading and golfing. She loved all animals, especially dogs.



Family members include her mother: Eleanor M. Granger; father: the late Douglas D. Granger, sister: Michelle Kurzon (Jimmy); niece: Morgan Kurzon; nephew: Cameron Kurzon; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.



The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Larry Harmon officiating. Burial will be at a later date.



Kimberly battled cancer for several years, memorial may be made to the or to the Augusta Humane Society, P.O. Box 12035, Augusta, GA 30914.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at 2:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.