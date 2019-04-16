The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimberly Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimberly Page

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kimberly Page Obituary
Ms. Kimberly Dawn Granger Page, 53, entered into rest Monday, April 15, 2019.

Kimberly was born in Augusta and was a 1983 graduate of Evans High School. She was a communications major at Augusta College. She worked for Travelers Insurance and Caremore Information Technology and also taught low income students how to get a job. Kimberly enjoyed reading and golfing. She loved all animals, especially dogs.

Family members include her mother: Eleanor M. Granger; father: the late Douglas D. Granger, sister: Michelle Kurzon (Jimmy); niece: Morgan Kurzon; nephew: Cameron Kurzon; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Pastor Larry Harmon officiating. Burial will be at a later date.

Kimberly battled cancer for several years, memorial may be made to the or to the Augusta Humane Society, P.O. Box 12035, Augusta, GA 30914.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, at 2:00 P.M., at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now