Augusta, GA—Kimiko Matano Childers, 93, beloved wife of the late George Arnold Childers, Jr., entered into rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at her residence.
A memorial service will be held in the chapel of Chance and Hydrick Funeral Directors on Friday, June 26, 2020 with the Reverend John Kilpatrick officiating.
Mrs. Childers was a native of Japan and made Augusta her home since the late 1960's. She was the daughter of the late Sanmatsu Matano and Shige Shimanouchi Mantano, she enjoyed cooking, loved sewing and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jackie and Deborah "Debbie" Childers; her grandchildren, Ashley Childers Patterson and her husband James, Katherine "Katie" Durden and her husband Logan; as well as one great grandson, Weaver Patterson.
If desired, the family suggests memorials be made to the CSRA Humane Society, 425 Wood St., Augusta, GA 30904.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/25/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Memorial service
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
