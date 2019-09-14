|
Kimila Mann
Augusta, Ga—Kimila "Kimisue" Sue Mann, 59, entered into rest Wednesday, September 11, 2019.
Kimisue earned her bachelor's degree from Whittenberg University in Springfield, OH. Following her undergraduate studies, she spent a year in a social work program before entering and graduating from the nursing school at IUPU, Indianapolis. She worked in Indianapolis and North Carolina. Kimisue came to live with her parents in Modoc, SC after becoming disabled.
Family members include her father: Dr. Richard Mann; sister: Kara Venderley (Kevin); and brothers: Rick Mann, Kurt Mann (Leslie), and Douglas Mann (Leslie) as well as 12 nieces and nephews in Georgia, Colorado, Indiana, and Tennessee. She is preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Mann.
A graveside service will be Monday, September 16, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. in Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Augusta Care Pregnancy Center: 1298 ½ Broad St. Augusta GA 30901; Safe Homes of Augusta Domestic Violence Center: P.O. BOX 3187 Augusta, GA 30914; Julie's House, Inc. P.O. BOX 204235 Martinez, GA 30917 or Warren Baptist Church 3203 Washington Rd. Augusta, GA 30907.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
