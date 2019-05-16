|
|
Mr. King Edward Gilchrist, age 63, entered into eternal rest on May 8, 2019. A Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12:00 noon at Cornerstone Christian Center Church, 710 Stone Avenue, Waynesboro, GA. Interment will be in the Gordon Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, 1388 Old Waynesboro Road, Waynesboro, GA. He leaves to cherish his memories: his daughters, Kristie Lovett, Tiffany King, Natasha Lovett, his son, Kevin Gilchrist, his mother, Ruby Gilchrist, his companion, Melinda King, other relatives and friends.
Visitation for family and friends will be held Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Phinazee and Son Funeral Home, 404 West 8th Street, Waynesboro, GA.
The body will lie in state at Cornerstone Christian Center Church from 10:30-11:30 a.m.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 16, 2019