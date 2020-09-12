Klaas Vietje
North Augusta, SC—Mr. Klaas Vietje, 87, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 10, 2020.
His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 in the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home Chapel with Mr. Bill Gustafson officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask.
Survivors include his wife, Frances Vietje; his niece, Laura Vietje; and his nephew, Eric Vietje (Joanne). He was preceded in death by his twin brother, August, and his sister, Henderika.
The family requests that memorials be made to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
