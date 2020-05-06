Home

Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Krestien Trammell


1955 - 2020
Krestien Trammell Obituary
Krestien Trammell
Grovetown, Georgia—Ms. Krestien Trammell, age 64, a native of Augusta, GA, a resident Grovetown, GA, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at her residence. Viewing only will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 1-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The Interment will be held privately. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA is in charge of all arrangements.
The Augusta Chronicle - 05/07/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
